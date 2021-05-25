Tue, 25 May, 2021 - 14:13

Man arrested after cash was taken from till of Cork shop

At around 3pm on Monday, Gardaí in Mallow received a report that a man had entered a shop in Charleville town centre, walked behind the counter, and took cash from till.

GARDAÍ have arrested and charged a man in relation to a burglary in Cork North.

A possible description of the man was circulated to uniform and detective Gardaí in the area which resulted in a car being stopped in Charleville a short time later. 

Gardaí carried out a search of the car and seized cash that was believed to have been stolen from the shop.

The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested and brought to Mallow Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Mallow District Court on June 8, 2021.

