Garda warning about cannabis jellies after Cork drug seizure

TWO men are being questioned in Cork this morning about a seizure of drugs, including suspected cannabis jellies.

Gardai are now warning people who may have consumed cannabis jellies to seek medical attention.

At around 8.30pm Gardaí from Gurranabraher were on routine patrol when they stopped a car on Blarney Road. As the two men in the car got out so Gardaí could carry out a search, one of the men discarded a package from his trousers and took off running.

Following a short foot chase the man was arrested. The packed was recovered and contained suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of €20,000.

As Gardaí continued to search the car the found €2,200 of suspected cannabis herb, €2,000 of suspected cannabis vape cartridges and €1,200 of suspected cannabis jellies. Gardaí also seized a weighing scales and plastic bags.

The two men, both aged in their 20s, where arrested at the scene and brought to Gurranabraher Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Community Engagement Superintendent, Declan O Sullivan, said "We would like to again warn the public about the dangers of edible cannabis products and the risk they pose, particularly were a child to eat them. The packaging is very similar to other confectionaries and can be easily mistaken. If a juvenile has consumed these products, medical attention should be sought immediately by calling 999 or 112.”