Man to appear in court in relation to €70k cannabis seizure in Cork city

A man arrested in relation to the seizure of €70,000 of suspected cannabis herb in Co. Cork on Sunday has since been charged.

He is due to appear before Cork City District this morning at 10.30am.

As part of an ongoing investigation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Cork city, Gardaí attached to the Divisional Drugs unit in Anglesea Street executed a search warrant at a house on Shandon Street at around 8.30 pm on Sunday.

During the course of the search Gardaí seized approximately €70,000 of suspected cannabis herb.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene.