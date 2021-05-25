Tue, 25 May, 2021 - 08:23

Man to appear in court in relation to €70k cannabis seizure in Cork city

Man to appear in court in relation to €70k cannabis seizure in Cork city

He is due to appear before Cork City District this morning at 10.30am.

A man arrested in relation to the seizure of €70,000 of suspected cannabis herb in Co. Cork on Sunday has since been charged.

He is due to appear before Cork City District this morning at 10.30am.

As part of an ongoing investigation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Cork city, Gardaí attached to the Divisional Drugs unit in Anglesea Street executed a search warrant at a house on Shandon Street at around 8.30 pm on Sunday.

During the course of the search Gardaí seized approximately €70,000 of suspected cannabis herb.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene.

Read More

Gardaí arrest man after €70k suspected cannabis seizure in Cork city

More in this section

Hospital surgery corridor Cyber-attack latest: Cork hospitals issue update on available services 
Pilot live events to begin next month, Culture Minister confirms Pilot live events to begin next month, Culture Minister confirms
Increase in bookings 'welcome morale' but slow recovery still expected for hotel industry Increase in bookings 'welcome morale' but slow recovery still expected for hotel industry
#courtscork courtcourts
Jail for Cork woman who used tennis ball to conceal €7k worth of heroin

Jail for Cork woman who used tennis ball to conceal €7k worth of heroin

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it
Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY