Watch: Cork Harbour Festival announces in-person activities

Cork Harbour Festival has marked the launch of this year’s festival with the announcement of in-person activities.

Taking to Twitter, organisers said that they are “incredibly excited to be one of the first festivals in Cork, and possibly in Ireland, presenting activities that people can physically participate in again”.

4-14 June, 40+ events on&offline!

This year’s programme is packed with events on the water, on land and on the screen. A total of 15 events will be held online and 28 activities that festival-goers can participate in around Cork City and Harbour are also being offered.

Among the in-person activities being offered from June 4 to June 15 is a self-guided audio tour along The Marina, a selfie scavenger hunt along the Lee to Sea Greenway, orienteering around Cork Harbour, Kayaking along the Lee, wildlife and coastal exploration trips, and multiple exhibitions.