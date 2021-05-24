Mon, 24 May, 2021 - 09:00

Gardaí arrest man after €70k suspected cannabis seizure in Cork city

Gardaí arrest man after €70k suspected cannabis seizure in Cork city

During the course of the search Gardaí seized approximately €70,000 of suspected cannabis herb. FILE PHOTO

Gardaí have arrested a man in relation to the seizure of €70,000 of suspected cannabis herb in Cork.

As part of an ongoing investigation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Cork city, Gardaí attached to the Divisional Drugs unit in Anglesea Street executed a search warrant at a house on Shandon Street at around 8.30pm yesterday.

During the course of the search Gardaí seized approximately €70,000 of suspected cannabis herb.

The suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at Mayfield Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Read More

Gardaí seize €34k worth of suspected cocaine from Carrigaline house

More in this section

Gardaí seize €34k worth of suspected cocaine from Carrigaline house Gardaí seize €34k worth of suspected cocaine from Carrigaline house
RSA and IFA issue road safety appeal as silage season starts RSA and IFA issue road safety appeal as silage season starts
CC MERRION ST Government set to provide answers on the way forward for aviation, indoor hospitality and events
cork garda
Four Cork parishes to share priests due to shortage of clergy

Four Cork parishes to share priests due to shortage of clergy

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it
Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY