Gardaí arrest man after €70k suspected cannabis seizure in Cork city

Gardaí have arrested a man in relation to the seizure of €70,000 of suspected cannabis herb in Cork.

As part of an ongoing investigation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Cork city, Gardaí attached to the Divisional Drugs unit in Anglesea Street executed a search warrant at a house on Shandon Street at around 8.30pm yesterday.

During the course of the search Gardaí seized approximately €70,000 of suspected cannabis herb.

The suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at Mayfield Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.