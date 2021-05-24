Gardaí seize €34k worth of suspected cocaine from Carrigaline house

GARDAÍ have arrested and charged a man in relation to the seizure of €34,000 of suspected cocaine in Co. Cork.

As part of an ongoing investigation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Cork city, Gardaí attached to the Divisional Drugs unit in Anglesea Street executed a search warrant at a house in the Bridgemount area of Carrigaline at around 2.45pm on Saturday.

During the course of the search Gardaí seized approximately €34,000 of suspected cocaine from the house and a car parked outside.

Gardaí also seized a weighing scales and a number of zip-lock bags.

All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and was detained at Togher Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Cork City District Court this morning at 10.30am.