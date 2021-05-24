Culture, Civic and Community & Voluntary Awards 2021 to be broadcast this week

THIS week Cork city recognises some of its civic, cultural and community leaders with the annual Lord Mayor’s Culture, Civic and Community and its Voluntary Awards.

With Covid-19 restrictions, the traditional awards ceremony in City Hall could not take place, so the awards will take place online.

On Wednesday, the handover of the Culture Award will be broadcast at 3:30pm on Cork City Council’s YouTube channel.

Joseph McCarthy, ‘Joe Mac’, acclaimed musician and entertainer, is the recipient of the 2021 Lord Mayor’s Culture Award, in recognition of his contribution to the arts locally and internationally.

On Thursday, the Civic Awards ceremony will be broadcast at 3:30pm, also via the council’s YouTube channel.

Each year six people receive Lord Mayor’s Civic Awards in recognition of their efforts to enhance the quality of life in their communities. Breaking with the usual award ceremony format due to the pandemic, each individual award winner was presented with their award separately and the presentations filmed.

Oliver Lynch was honoured for his commitment to raising funds for a number of charities in Cork. Joe Mullane received an award for his commitment to youth and community through his work with Mayfield No Name Club.

Michael O’Brien was recognised for his contribution to Cork boxing through his role as president of Cork County Boxing Board.

Denis O’Donovan received his award for his charity work through his ink cartridge recycling campaign and for his voluntary work in the community.

Meanwhile, Margaret O’Driscoll received her award for caring for babies and families over her 40-year career as a neonatal midwife and Pat Stacey received an award for community and volunteering work through Glanmire Area Community Association.

On Friday, the Community and Voluntary awards, recognising the work of the city’s “Covid Heroes”, community and voluntary organisations who continued to provide services throughout the city during the pandemic, will air on the council’s YouTube channel at 3:30pm.

Under the umbrella of the Cork City Community Response Forum, community and voluntary groups stepped up to aid the most vulnerable when they needed it most. The community leads in each of those forums were asked to nominate organisations who typified the spirit of resilience in the award categories. The winners will be announced on Thursday, with the presentation airing on Friday afternoon.