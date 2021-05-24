Cork Harbour Festival launches programme of events

OVER 40 events have been organised for the seventh annual Cork Harbour Festival, which kicks off next month.

This year the festival, organised by Meitheal Mara, is a hybrid of virtual and in-person events, starting on Friday, June 4 and running until Monday, June 14.

“We are thrilled and incredibly excited to be one of the first festivals in Cork, and possibly in Ireland, presenting activities that people can physically participate in again,” festival manager Joya Kuin said.

“All event organisers will be following current Government guidelines, but we can also guarantee that the diverse range of events and activities will bring great enjoyment and pure fun for those who join us and take part throughout the festival.”

Cork Harbour Festival unites heritage, water sports, outdoor activities, culture, nature, conversation and conservation through its theme: celebrating Cork’s connection with the water, its river and harbour.

Physical events include kayaking trips, sailing lessons and heritage trails. Virtual events will include a lunchtime lecture series with UCC and Nano Nagle Place, and a virtual live tour of Spike Island.

Pre-booking is essential for all physical events. See corkharbourfestival.com