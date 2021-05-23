Cork councils allocated grant for biodiversity plans

MORE than €50,000 has been allocated to Cork councils for biodiversity projects in the city and county, including the treatment of Japanese Knotweed.

The Minister of State with responsibility for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan TD, announced that all 31 Local Authorities have received funding under the Local Authority Biodiversity Grant Scheme, with a total of €1.35 million made available in 2021.

€30,600 has been awarded to Cork City Council for two projects, including €17,000 for a biodiversity survey of Blarney Bog to add to the knowledge of this wetland habitat and to inform future management and conservation of this wetland area.

Cork Green Party councillor Dan Boyle particularly welcomed the €13,600 allocated for the removal of Japanese Knotweed from the most affected public areas within Cork City boundaries.

The project will promote native plant species to return to these public areas and manage the pathways to prevent the introduction and establishment of Japanese Knotweed into adjacent public areas.

Cork County Council has been allocated €16,000 for the development of County Town Pollinator Plans.

Another €5,000 is to be used by Cork County Council, in partnership with the Bride Valley Farming with Nature Team, for a plan to survey, map and treat invasive alien species along the Bride river valley.

“I’m thrilled to see so many excellent biodiversity projects receive funding under the Local Authority Biodiversity Grant Scheme, which I doubled funding for this year,” Minister Noonan said when announcing the successful projects.

“Community-level action is so important, and the initiatives provided for through this grant demonstrate the scale and breadth of interest in biodiversity and the natural world across the country. I can’t wait to get out and visit them over the coming year.”