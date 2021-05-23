Cork weather: Met Éireann issues thunderstorm warning for Munster and Leinster

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow thunderstorm warning for Munster and Leinster.

The warning, issued shortly before 2:30pm this afternoon, remains in place until 9pm.

Met Éireann has also warned of a possibility of hail and spot flooding.

Showers & thunderstorms are bubbling up this afternoon. Check out our latest Thunderstorm warning outlining where the greatest risk for the most intense showers & thunderstorms will be. Stay safe & take necessary precautions if a thunderstorm approaches. https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/2PDjDv3s4M — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 23, 2021

Further showers, some heavy at times, are expected tomorrow.

The national forecaster has said it will be "breezy with fresh northwest winds".

Highest afternoon temperatures will be between 11 and 13 degrees Celsius.

Met Éireann has said the current outlook for the week ahead is that conditions will remain "somewhat changeable overall".