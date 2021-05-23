Garda noticed smell from car at checkpoint in Cork, found drugs worth thousands in gear-bag 

Gardaí at Innishannon got a strong smell of cannabis when they stopped a car at a checkpoint and found €6,800 worth of cannabis in a GAA gear-bag.

Garda Brian Noonan testified at Cork Circuit Criminal Court in the case against Robert Sweetnam of Valley View, Killominogue, Innishannon, County Cork, that the incident occurred back on November 12 2019.

“We were conducting a checkpoint at the skew bridge. We stopped a car driven by Robert Sweetnam.

“There was a strong smell of cannabis from the vehicle. He handed over a small deal bag of cannabis. In a further search of the car there was a gear-bag with his name on it.

“Cannabis in it had a street value of €6,800. He made certain admissions. He said it was in his possession because owed money,” Garda Noonan said.

Jane Hyland, defence barrister, said, “This all arose out of him taking drugs. All of this is behind him now. There is urinalysis in court to prove that.”

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin adjourned sentencing until May 27 on the charge of having cannabis for sale or supply.