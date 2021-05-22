Man lay in wait at Cork city petrol station; victim struck with a hiking stick 

A man lay in wait for a victim walking past a garage late at night and he struck him with a hiking stick as three other attackers jumped out of an Audi to join in the violent robbery.

Colin Costello pleaded guilty to his part in the robbery and the related charge of carrying a weapon at the time.

Dermot Sheehan barrister said at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that Costello was intoxicated on the night and had substance abuse issues. He had no previous convictions.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin noted that the victim was left to wonder why he was targeted for this attack and robbery.

Detective Garda Lorna Healy said the victim was not targeted in particular but the accused was in effect waiting for the next person who would pass by.

The detective said it happened on December 7 2019 when the injured party was walking past the Maxol in Ballyphehane.

Remanded in custody

Judge Ó Donnabháin, said, “I will remand him in custody for one week. This man is down €10,000 (for dental treatment).

"We will see what proposal he has in a week. I need to understand he is at least awake.”

Garda Lorna Healy charged Colin Costello, 23, of an address at 83 Fr Dominic Road, Ballyphehane, Cork, his part in carrying out a robbery of the young man of a phone and wallet from a in the violent attack on Pouladuff Road in Cork on December 7 2019.

Costello replied, “I am sorry”, to the charge when cautioned.

Det. Garda Healy said the crime was unprovoked and there was some element of pre-planning.