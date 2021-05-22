Cork GAA club suspends training for youth squads following Covid outbreak at local schools

GAA training has been suspended for a number of youth squads at a club in West Cork due to concerns about Covid outbreaks at schools in the area.

Clonakilty GAA has cancelled training for all age groups up to Under-14s as a health and safety precaution on foot of medical advice.

“There have been a number of Covid cases in local and national schools and we thought it would be a very sensible precaution to suspend training for all of the younger age groups,” Underage Secretary at the Club, Fachtna McCarthy, told The Echo.

Covid-19 tests are ongoing and the situation will be reviewed shortly.

“I understand that those results will be available within a couple of days, Monday at the latest, and we will then review matters after speaking to our Club doctor who we took advice from yesterday and the day before," Mr McCarthy said.

The Irish Examiner has reported that there have been Covid-19 outbreaks in two local schools.