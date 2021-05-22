Sat, 22 May, 2021 - 12:02

Cork weather: Sunny spells set to come to an end later today with 'risk of spot flooding' forecast

The much overdue sunny spells Cork has been enjoying this morning are set to be short-lived as the weather is forecast to break later today. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Amy Nolan

The much overdue sunny spells Cork has been enjoying this morning are set to be short-lived as the weather is forecast to break later today.

According to the latest forecast from Met Éireann, scattered showers will develop during the afternoon and evening. 

Tonight, the national weather forecaster has said a "band of showery rain will move eastwards across Munster" bringing heavy downpours at times, with a risk of spot flooding. 

"It will become breezy too with fresh and gusty southerly winds developing, strong near coasts," Met Éireann has stated.

Lowest temperatures tonight will be between 4 and 7 degrees.

Tomorrow is expected to be another washout.

The band of showery rain, heavy at times, will "gradually clear eastwards tomorrow morning" but mixed weather conditions are forecast for the day.

Some showers will be heavy and there will be a risk of thunderstorms and hail. 

Fresh and gusty southerly winds have been forecast for the morning. 

These will veer southwest to west and ease after the rain passes, but will stay fresh near coasts. 

It will be another cool day with highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

