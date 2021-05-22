Sat, 22 May, 2021 - 10:04

10 year driving ban and jail after dangerous driving spree through Cork city ended with Garda car collision 

The incident commenced at Courtown Drive, Knocknaheeny, Cork, and ended at Victoria Cross.

Liam Heylin

A motorist took off at speed when gardaí signalled for him to stop and what followed was a 15-minute spree of dangerous driving through red lights that ended with him crashing into a garda car.

Michael Deveraux of 31 Ardcullen, Hollyhill, Cork, pleaded guilty to several charges arising out of the escapade culminating in an endangerment charge.

The endangerment occurred when he collided with a garda armed support unit car in which two officers were travelling.

Concern about drug taking and mental health 

However, Sinead Behan, barrister, said his family had concern about his mental health difficulties and his chronic drug issues.

The 42-year-old was banned from driving for ten years and jailed for two years.

The incident commenced at 8.25 pm on August 27 2020 at Courtown Drive, Knocknaheeny, Cork, and ended at Victoria Cross.

He drove at excess speed ignoring stop signs and red lights, forcing other motorists and pedestrians to take evasive action for their safety.

In fairness to Devereux, it was pointed out that while he did collide with the garda jeep this occurred at the end of the escapade when gardaí were trying to block his path. The impact was not at high speed and the two officers were not injured.

Sinead Behan barrister said the 42-year-old was battling well against his drug addiction and his family were very supportive of his efforts.

cork gardacork courtcork roadscork city centre
