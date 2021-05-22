Over 7,500 children in Cork waiting for an outpatient appointment

MORE than 7,500 children were awaiting outpatient appointments at hospitals in Cork at the end of last month, with around a third of them waiting at least 12 months to be seen.

According to figures published by the National Treatment Purchase Fund, 4,879 children were waiting to be seen at Cork University Hospital (CUH) last month, while 1,975 were waiting at the South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital (SIVUH), 615 at the Mercy University Hospital (MUH), 180 at Mallow General Hospital, and 40 at Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH).

Of these, 1,080 children were waiting between 12 and 18 months to be seen, while 1,510 children were waiting more than 18 months for an outpatient appointment.

Some 402 children were waiting for inpatient/day-case procedures at the end of last month.

There were 74 children waiting at least 12 months for these procedures.

ADULTS

The NTPF figures show that 61,277 adults were waiting for an outpatient appointment in Cork on the same date, with the waiting lists highest at CUH (28,489), the SIVUH (20,344) and the MUH (6,494).

Of those adults waiting for an outpatient appointment at a hospital in Cork, 8,581 people were waiting 12 to 18 months to be seen while 18,035 were waiting longer than 18 months for an appointment.

Some 5,857 adults were on waiting lists for inpatient treatment at hospitals in Cork at the end of last month.

Again, the waiting lists were largest at three main city hospitals with 2,577 people waiting for treatment at the SIVUH, 1,187 waiting at CUH and 1,006 waiting at the Mercy. The latest figures are similar to those which were reported at the end of March when 68,491 people in Cork were awaiting outpatient appointments and 6,546 people were waiting for an inpatient/day case procedure at hospitals in Cork.

CONCERN

Speaking to The Echo, Stephen McMahon of the Irish Patients Association said the significant number of people waiting over 12 months to be seen is a “cause for concern”.

“The delay in actually seeing a consultant to get a diagnosis can actually be contributing to your condition deteriorating,” he said.

Mr McMahon said that the IPA is also concerned about the ongoing impacts of the cyber attack on the HSE, particularly for patients who are in hospital.

A spokesperson for the group told The Echo that the ongoing impacts of the cyber attack on the HSE will impact waiting lists, saying that all hospitals in the South/South West Hospital Group are all severely impacted by the cyberattack and are all working hard to manage the fallout.