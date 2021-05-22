Over 7,500 children in Cork waiting for an outpatient appointment

According to figures published by the National Treatment Purchase Fund, 4,879 children were waiting to be seen at Cork University Hospital (CUH) last month, while 1,975 were waiting at the South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital (SIVUH), 615 at the Mercy University Hospital (MUH), 180 at Mallow General Hospital, and 40 at Cork University Maternity Hospital (CUMH).
Of these, 1,080 children were waiting between 12 and 18 months to be seen, while 1,510 children were waiting more than 18 months for an outpatient appointment.
Some 402 children were waiting for inpatient/day-case procedures at the end of last month.
There were 74 children waiting at least 12 months for these procedures.