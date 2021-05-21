Doughnuts and high-speed escapade leads to suspended sentence and ban for Macroom motorist

GARDAÍ saw seven cars doing doughnuts in the middle of the GAA pitch in Dunmanway and one of the drivers of a modified Lexus took off on a high-speed escapade of dangerous driving before crashing into a barrier and rebounding into a Garda car.

A trace of cocaine was found in the blood of the driver.

Jonathan Leahy, 26, of Codrum, Macroom, Co Cork, told Garda Kevin Kennedy that he had taken some cocaine the previous night and panicked when he saw gardaí.

Garda Kennedy testified that the accused was courteous and co-operative and had no previous convictions of any kind.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin imposed a six-month jail term, which he suspended, and disqualified the driver for four years.

Garda Kennedy said gardaí were alerted to a report of seven cars doing handbrake turns on the GAA pitch in Dunmanway on April 26 last year. They arrived to see the cars doing what Garda Kennedy described as doughnut manoeuvres.

As gardaí approached, two of the cars drove off including the Lexus driven by Leahy.

Garda Kennedy said the car was driven at speeds of between 100 and 140km per hour.

“It was driven on the wrong side of the road, causing other road users to come to a stop. It overtook a car on the continuous white line. It crashed into a steel barrier and rebounded into the patrol car,” Garda Kennedy said.

Defence barrister Mahon Corkery said the young man had never been in any kind of trouble before or since that night and he had panicked. Mr Corkery also said the defendant had an excellent work history.