'Too late for us to make this weekend happen': Bon Jovi drive-in concert at Cork Racecourse postponed

Drive-in Bon Jovi concerts which were to take place at three Irish locations this weekend have been postponed.

Irish drive-in cinema company Retro Drive-in Movies, who were to screen the never-before-seen show at Cork Racecourse in Mallow as well as at Leopardstown Racecourse and Slane Castle, took to social media yesterday to announce the news.

It comes after the company were informed earlier this week by Gardaí that drive-in cinemas are currently considered a breach of Covid-19 legislation.

"It's too late for us to make this weekend happen, unfortunately, that means we have no option but to reschedule our planned Bon Jovi Screenings at Dublin, Slane and Cork.

"The Bon Jovi screenings will now take place on Saturday, June 26th at Leopardstown Racecourse, Cork Racecourse and Slane Castle and all tickets remain valid," Retro Drive-in Movies wrote in a Facebook post.

"We are determined to give people the night out that they paid for.

"We have also had to postpone other movie screenings, at this stage we have postponed these to a later date rather than cancel, we would ask anybody who has a booking with us to keep the booking rather than request a refund, we are hopeful that we can sort this out, it's just too short notice for this weekend as we know people were traveling from all over the country.

"We will be in touch later today with everyone who has a booking for a movie this weekend, TIXR will be in touch with rescheduling details for all Bon Jovi ticket holders," the statement continued.

The company said the impact of rescheduling this weekend's events will likely cost them in excess of €30,000.

"We'd like to thank Neale Richmond TD for raising the issue in The Dáil today and also thanks to Josepha Madigan, John Brady and Jennifer Whitmore who have also raised the issue on our behalf.

"We will continue fighting right through the weekend and hope to be back bigger and better next week," they continued.

Garda statement

In a statement, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said current Covid-19 regulations place "certain restrictions on individuals organising relevant events outdoors".

"The Health Act 1947 (Section 31A (6A)) (COVID-19) (NO.2) Regulations 2021 (SI 217/2021) came into operation on the 10th May 2021 and replace previous regulations.

"Regulation 8 places certain restrictions on individuals organising relevant events outdoors.

"Activity must at all times be carried out in accordance with the current applicable statutory regulations, which may change the effect of previous regulations," the spokesperson said.

They added: "In supporting the Covid-19 public health guidelines and regulations, An Garda Síochána has and will continue to adopt, a graduated policing response based on its tradition of policing by consent.

"This has seen Gardaí engage, educate, encourage and, only as a last resort, enforce.

"The Covid-19 pandemic remains a public health crisis and An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to demonstrate personal and social responsibility to comply with Public Health Guidelines and Regulations, in order to continue to save lives."