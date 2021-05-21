Three from Cork among ‘10 most outstanding’ in country

THREE people from Cork have been named among the 10 most outstanding young people in the country.

Fionn Ferreira, Dr Sinead Kane, and Dr Fiona Edwards Murphy were among the awardees of the ‘Ten Outstanding Young Persons Awards’ (TOYP), JCI Ireland’s flagship project.

West Cork student-scientist, Fionn Ferreira, who is an anti-plastic pollution innovator, was selected as a winner for the ‘Moral and/or Environmental Leadership’ category.

Dr Sinead Kane won the ‘Personal Accomplishments’ for her numerous accolades.

Dr Kane has two doctoral degrees, is a double Guinness World Record holder, a freelance researcher, a visually impaired athlete and a qualified lawyer.

Meanwhile, Dr Fiona Edwards Murphy emerged triumphant under the ‘Scientific and/or Technological Development’ category.

Dr Edwards Murphy is the CEO and co-founder of ApisProtect, which brings groundbreaking technology to commercial beekeeping.

The awards this year were launched with a virtual event in March attended by Roderic O’Gorman, Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth.

The month-long nomination process culminated in the final awards ceremony held virtually on May 15.

During the nomination phase, communities across the island were called upon to nominate young people aged 18-40 who have been working for the betterment of society in the 10 different categories.

National President of JCI Ireland, Carol Ho, said that there was “immense support” from the local communities in Ireland in promoting their local heroes.

“The generous support from the government Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth and Huawei Ireland as the National Sponsor for the TOYP awards shows their commitment towards supporting young people and building sustainable communities in Ireland,” she added.

The 10 chosen national honourees will now be nominated for the international JCI TOYP awards with the chance of becoming one of the most outstanding young people in the world during an international ceremony in Johannesburg, South Africa, in November.