Man sentenced for making death threat to ex-partner following sentencing for 'putting her in fear'

A young man who got a six-month jail term for putting his ex-partner in fear made threats to her as he left the court, drawing his finger across his neck saying, “You’re dead.” That happened at Midleton District Court. Now he has been brought before Cork Circuit Criminal Court for the death-threat to the young woman.

He got a three-month jail term for the threat.

At the original hearing in March last year he had been given six months for breaching a domestic violence order.

Detective Garda Michelle Quinn testified that the young man was still in the witness box when he got the six months.

He turned to his ex-partner and asked, “Are you happy now?” This was said in an aggressive manner, the detective said.

Then he said, "You’re dead". He put his finger across his neck as he was leaving the court.

The same man appealed against a nine-month sentence recently imposed on him at Cork District Court in respect of the same complainant in a case where he frightened her by showing up at her home on New Year’s Day taking back two rings he had given her as a present.

That sentence has now been affirmed.

Defence solicitor, Joseph Cuddigan, said at the original hearing:

“This is the rather peculiar situation of a couple who met in a treatment centre. It is debatable whether you should start a relationship in a treatment centre.”

She obtained a barring order against him but Mr Cuddigan said that from time to time she would invite him to the house. For instance, she asked him to stay over Christmas. Then on New Year’s Day she rang gardaí and said she did not want him in the house.

Mr Cuddigan said, “He took back two rings which he had given to her as a present. He didn’t seem to appreciate that once a present is given it is not a boomerang – it does not come back to you. But he took it back.”

As for the texts sent in March he said, “They were not one-way traffic. They were trading unpleasantries via phone.

“He has a supportive family telling him to confine himself to his relationship with the children and not with his ex-partner.”