Pop-up movie event coming to Cork town this summer

A pop-up cinema is coming to Kinsale this summer with a selection of movies to choose from.

The Pop Up Movie Club from All About Events is bringing its latest pop-up movie experience to the pitch at Kinsale AFC on August 21 and 22.

There is a selection of movies suitable for all the family to choose from over the course of the weekend.

On Saturday, August 21, The Lion King will show at 12pm, The Greatest Showman at 2.30pm, Grease at 5.15pm and The Shawshank Redemption at 8pm.

On Sunday 22, Spongebob Movie will show at 12pm, Toy Story at 2.30pm, Finding Nemo at 4.45pm and Mamma Mia at 7.15pm.

The Pop Up Movie Club from All About Events organise, set up, promote and execute pop-up movie events both across Cork and nationally.

Tickets can be booked here and people are encouraged to bring blankets, deckchairs and picnics on the day of screening if they wish.

