Man who drove at garda car in Cork banned for 10 years and jailed for two

The man accused of endangering the lives of two gardaí and damaging their patrol car by driving a Saab car at them and also crashing into a parked car in which the driver was making a call, was banned from driving for ten years and jailed for two years.

28-year-old Andrew Cash of Portlaoise, County Offaly, pleaded guilty to several charges – the most serious of which were endangerment on May 11, 2018 at Carhoo, Old Mallow Road, Cork.

Cash admitted at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that he drove a black Saab in the direction of two gardaí seated in their marked patrol car and deliberately collided with this vehicle which created a substantial risk of death or serious harm Inspector Niall O’Connell said the series of incidents occurred on the afternoon of May 11, 2018 when the driver of a black Saab approached a garda checkpoint.

A garda car also drove up on the outside of the Saab and gestured for the driver to pull in to his left which he did.

However, without warning he reversed at speed, colliding with the parked car, in which the driver was making a call.

He later rammed a garda car to get away.

The motorist travelled at high speeds in the Whitechurch and Carrignavar area and struck a student on the hand with the wing mirror of his speeding car in Carrignavar. He swerved on to the incorrect side of the road into the path of oncoming traffic to avoid a stinger gardaí placed on the road in an effort to force him to stop.

Cash managed to flee the scene and travelled to the UK until his more recent arrest back in Ireland.

Inspector O’Connell said Garda Colin Dowling who was in the garda vehicle that was rammed said it was the worst driving he had ever seen and represented extreme danger to members of the public.

Paula McCarthy defence barrister said the defendant was addressing his issues and had been deeply upset by a number of suicides in his family.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin found a “significant lack of remorse” on the part of the accused as he imposed a three-year jail term with the last year suspended.