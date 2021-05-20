Thu, 20 May, 2021 - 18:07

Man who drove at garda car in Cork banned for 10 years and jailed for two

Man who drove at garda car in Cork banned for 10 years and jailed for two

28-year-old Andrew Cash of Portlaoise, County Offaly, pleaded guilty to several charges – the most serious of which were endangerment on May 11, 2018 at Carhoo, Old Mallow Road, Cork.

Liam Heylin

The man accused of endangering the lives of two gardaí and damaging their patrol car by driving a Saab car at them and also crashing into a parked car in which the driver was making a call, was banned from driving for ten years and jailed for two years.

28-year-old Andrew Cash of Portlaoise, County Offaly, pleaded guilty to several charges – the most serious of which were endangerment on May 11, 2018 at Carhoo, Old Mallow Road, Cork.

Cash admitted at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that he drove a black Saab in the direction of two gardaí seated in their marked patrol car and deliberately collided with this vehicle which created a substantial risk of death or serious harm Inspector Niall O’Connell said the series of incidents occurred on the afternoon of May 11, 2018 when the driver of a black Saab approached a garda checkpoint.

A garda car also drove up on the outside of the Saab and gestured for the driver to pull in to his left which he did.

However, without warning he reversed at speed, colliding with the parked car, in which the driver was making a call.

He later rammed a garda car to get away.

The motorist travelled at high speeds in the Whitechurch and Carrignavar area and struck a student on the hand with the wing mirror of his speeding car in Carrignavar. He swerved on to the incorrect side of the road into the path of oncoming traffic to avoid a stinger gardaí placed on the road in an effort to force him to stop.

Cash managed to flee the scene and travelled to the UK until his more recent arrest back in Ireland.

Inspector O’Connell said Garda Colin Dowling who was in the garda vehicle that was rammed said it was the worst driving he had ever seen and represented extreme danger to members of the public.

Paula McCarthy defence barrister said the defendant was addressing his issues and had been deeply upset by a number of suicides in his family.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin found a “significant lack of remorse” on the part of the accused as he imposed a three-year jail term with the last year suspended.

Read More

'You would not do it to an animal': Man jailed and banned from driving after injuring woman and leaving scene in Cork city 

More in this section

HSE urges people to only present to EDs in emergency; Cork ED particularly busy HSE urges people to only present to EDs in emergency; Cork ED particularly busy
Cork dog Peggy (10) in search of ‘special retirement home’ to live out rest of her life Cork dog Peggy (10) in search of ‘special retirement home’ to live out rest of her life
Blurred emergency room with walking staff, unfocused background Cyber attack latest: Cork hospitals continuing to feel impacts
#courtscork courtcourts
'You would not do it to an animal': Man jailed and banned from driving after injuring woman and leaving scene in Cork city 

'You would not do it to an animal': Man jailed and banned from driving after injuring woman and leaving scene in Cork city 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it
Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY