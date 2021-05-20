Cork Ironman cancelled for 2021; New deal ensures event will run until 2024

Ironman Youghal has been cancelled for 2021, but the company has announced that the event has been renewed for another three years until 2024.

In an email to athletes, Ironman said after “careful consideration” of all public health restrictions, the full distance and half distance Ironman races will not be going ahead in August.

However, the race organisers did say the event would be held in Cork for the next three years, in a new deal that has just been announced.

“We have a new three-year host venue agreement to ensure that Ironman Ireland, Cork and Ironman 70.3 Ireland, Cork will happen annually in Youghal until 2024."

The Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr. Mary Linehan Foley remarked “Securing the honour of hosting Ironman in 2019 was a huge boost, not only for Youghal, but for Cork County as a whole.

"The decision to postpone the event in 2020 and 2021 puts the interest of the community and its prospective visitors first and foremost. Cork County Council and the Ironman organisers have agreed to hold the race in 2022, 2023 and 2024 giving everyone the opportunity to enjoy this fantastic event and the wonderful town of Youghal safely.

"As Mayor of the County of Cork and as a proud Youghal woman I can assure athletes and spectators from around the world that they will be treated to the best of hospitality for these festival weekends.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council Tim Lucey said: “Cork County Council, together with Ironman, have agreed to host the legendary athletic challenge in Youghal for 3 further years from 2022

"This decision best accommodates athletes, spectators and residents of the town, enabling everyone involved to plan with certainty and maximise the incredible opportunities this event presents.

"This successful partnership between Cork County Council and Ironman in delivering an international headline event in spite of the challenges faced is a testament to both organisations and the communities that we work alongside.”

Regional Director of the UK and Ireland for The Ironman Group, Declan Byrne commented, "We're delighted to continue our successful partnership with Cork County Council renewing Youghal and East Cork as the host venue for Ironman for the next three years.

"Disappointing as it is not to get to race in Cork in 2021 due to prevailing public health restrictions, we know that when our athletes return to race at Ireland's Largest Triathlon Festival Weekend from 2022 onward, an amazing experience and second to none local support and welcome awaits them."