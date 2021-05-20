Plans for housing at site of disused Cork nursing home, public invited to give feedback 

THE public are invited to give feedback on a proposed social housing development at the site of a former nursing home in Ballincollig which has been idle for about a decade.

The proposed Madonna House development, spearheaded by Cork City Council, comprises the demolition of the former nursing home on Station Rd and the construction of six three-bedroom two-storey terraced townhouses.

Works would also include the relocation and widening of the existing access from Station Rd, the resurfacing of the car park and adjustment of the car park layout as well as necessary alterations and repair to the Tudor Grove apartments building where the Madonna House link corridor was located.

A total of 17 car parking spaces, including one disabled space, are to be provided.

An architectural design report on the proposed development prepared by O’Leary Architecture + Design states that the proposed dwellings have been “designed to positively reinforce their context and reinvigorate this largely inactive site”.

Speaking to The Echo recently, Fianna Fáil councillor Colm Kelleher welcomed the proposals for Madonna House.

“The development has been handed over to Cork City Council. It is great to see some movement as it was becoming a bit of an eyesore.”

Submissions and observations with respect to the proposed development dealing with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area in which the proposed development will be situated can be made electronically via consult.corkcity.ie or in writing to Alison O’Rourke, Senior Executive Officer, Housing Directorate, Cork City Council, City Hall, Anglesea Street, Cork T12T997.

The closing date for submissions and observations is Tuesday, June 29 at 4pm.