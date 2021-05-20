Continuing bail for convicted murderer who assaulted wife in West Cork, tearing out clumps of her hair

A CONVICTED murderer who has been ordered to stay away from his wife in West Cork after an attack which saw him tear out clumps of her hair and rip off her eyelash extensions was allowed continuing bail until September as he has got a job in Cork city.

Marius Rucinskas initially stated that he could only get employment in fishing out of Castletownbere. However, he has now got employment in Cork and Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin agreed to adjourn sentencing until September 9.

The judge made it a condition of his bail that he would not live in Castletownbere in the meantime.

Rucinskas pleaded guilty to the charge of assault causing harm to his wife on January 1 2020 at their home at the time in Castletownbere. He is now living with a friend in Cork city.

Garda Laura O’Sullivan the accused said he was not appreciated for presents that he had bought at Christmas. Over the next two to three hours he assaulted her several times.

He left the house a number of times, drove off and then returned a short time later. He assaulted her by punching and kicking her in the kitchen and following her upstairs to continue the assaults when she tried to hide in an upstairs bedroom.

Garda O’Sullivan said the most serious aspect of the assaults occurred when he forced her face down on a bed and pushed her face into it to the extent that she was in danger of suffocation. It was later established that the accused had smashed a number of phones, laptops and the television in the house. He was shouting about how ungrateful she was for him.

“He started trying to rip off her eyelash extensions,” Garda O’Sullivan said.

The accused said that if he got €2,000 from her the next day he would be out of her life and she would never see him again.

He had a number of previous convictions from Lithuania including a 15-year sentence for pre-meditated murder and a false imprisonment-type charge.

Garda O’Sullivan said, “As far as I am aware she is willing to take him back.”

Defence barrister Dermot Sheehan said in the course of the incident on New Year’s Day 2020 the defendant suffered a broken leg and a broken arm.