A-moo-zing: Five Cork students from non-farming backgrounds win Irish Angus competition

A TEAM of five students from St Aloysius College in Carrigtwohill have been announced as the Overall Winners of the 2021 Certified Irish Angus School’s Competition.

Emily O’Donovan, Kelsey Hourigan, Helen Savage, Leah Buckley, and Rachel O’Gorman, were announced as the winners of Ireland’s leading agri-competition for secondary school students at an online awards ceremony.

The team of five female students, all of whom come from non-farming backgrounds, explored the topic ‘Communicating with the Consumer and Producer’ throughout the course of their 18-month project.

Kelsey Hourigan, Leah Buckley, Emily O’Donovan, Rachel O'Gorman and Helen Savage from St. Aloysius College, Carrigtwohill, Co. Cork were announced as the Overall Winners of the 2021 Certified Irish Angus School’s Competition at an exclusive online awards ceremony.

In an effort to educate consumers on the beef process, they created an app called Angus Adventures, which is available to download from Google Play. It focused on the daily tasks of a farmer to inform consumers of the hard work that is required to produce Certified Irish Angus beef from farm to plate.

The students developed a fun game, allowing app users to rear an Angus animal that needed to be fed, dosed, watered and washed, and provided interesting facts and information about the Angus breed and the competition.

General manager of Certified Irish Angus, Charles Smith, said: “For a group with no farming background to have been able to embrace an agricultural competition with such enthusiasm and dedication and to have immersed themselves in every aspect of beef production was hugely impressive.

“The passion with which they explained and displayed the benefits of Certified Irish Angus Beef to consumers was incredible.

Overall, their grasp of every element from production and processing to promotion was impeccable. In the judges’ views, these young ladies were very worthy winners.”