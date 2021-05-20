Thu, 20 May, 2021 - 08:50

Cork traffic: Busy morning on many routes with caution urged due to fallen trees

Traffic going eastbound on the N40 eastbound from J10 Mahon is slow towards the Dunkettle Interchange. It's also slow on the M8 southbound towards the Interchange. Pic; Larry Cummins

A yellow wind warning for wind and rain has caused issues on some route in Cork this morning.

A fallen branch is blocking the Kanturk/Mallow Rd in Kanturk, while in Carrigrohane, the Iniscarra Rd is reportedly blocked by a fallen tree near Leemount Cross.

Motorists, cyclists and pedestrians are being urged to take care due to the wet and windy conditions which have resulted in some excess surface water on some roads.

According to AA Roadwatch, traffic is also slow in a number of areas across the city and county.

In the city, traffic going eastbound on the N40 from J10 Mahon is slow towards the Dunkettle Interchange. It's also slow on the M8 southbound towards the Interchange.

The N28 South City Link Rd inbound onto Albert St and southbound towards Carrs Hill are also slow.

Traffic is moving slowly on county roads, including on the N72 in Mallow, near the Spa Springs turn-off.

In Midleton, it's slow towards the Lake View roundabout on the N25 westbound and both ways on the Ballinacurra Rd.

On the N22, it's also quite busy both ways approaching works between Macroom and Ballyvourney.

The delays come amid a yellow weather warning for wind for Cork that remains in place until midnight tonight.

Winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/h with gusts of 80 to 110 km/h.

