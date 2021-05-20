Thu, 20 May, 2021 - 07:41

Woman sentenced for robbery of wallet belonging to 73-year-old man

Woman sentenced for robbery of wallet belonging to 73-year-old man

A 73-year-old man attending Penny Dinners was approached by a young woman who appeared to be hugging him but actually robbed him of his wallet containing €20, a bank card and his PPS card.

Liam Heylin

A 73-year-old man attending Penny Dinners was approached by a young woman who appeared to be hugging him but actually robbed him of his wallet containing €20, a bank card and his PPS card.

Detective Sergeant Katrine Tansley said the pensioner had just had a meal at Penny Dinners and was waiting for a hot drink when 26-year-old Leanne Hegarty approached and hugged him.

However, the elderly man quickly realised that she was grabbing his wallet from his pocket.

The detective said Hegarty formerly of Gurranabraher Avenue, Cork, and of no fixed address, kept pulling until she got away with the property despite the man’s efforts to protect himself and fend her off.

Hegarty pleaded guilty to carrying out this robbery at Little Hanover Street, Cork, on March 21 2020.

Garda Ian Cronin said that on the same date – in the middle of the day – Hegarty assaulted a young woman outside the Leisureplex on MacCurtain Street.

Hegarty first asked to use the woman’s phone and then got into an altercation with her. The parties were not known to each other.

The victim was knocked to the ground where Hegarty further assaulted her.

Hegarty, who was represented by Peter O’Flynn barrister, spoke up from the dock during the sentencing hearing. “I had a mental breakdown,” she said.

Garda Cronin said that when gardaí found the defendant on Lower Glanmire Road later that day she had a lot of blood on her arms and her clothing but had no signs of being injured.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said it was a busy city centre area for a young woman to end up significantly injured in the middle of the day.

The judge said Leanne Hegarty undoubtedly had issues and he said the Simon community had a good relationship with her in trying to assist her recovery.

An overall sentence of three years was imposed with the last year suspended.

More in this section

'Cork city is quite a frightening place' says business person as Gardaí urge parents to reel in teenagers 'Cork city is quite a frightening place' says business person as Gardaí urge parents to reel in teenagers
Cork beaches will be patrolled from June Bank Holiday weekend Cork beaches will be patrolled from June Bank Holiday weekend
€1m drug and alcohol recovery centre earmarked for Cork €1m drug and alcohol recovery centre earmarked for Cork
cork court
Gavel, scales of justice and law books

Cork man caught with €70k worth of heroin in taxi travelling from Dublin

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it
Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY