Cork beaches will be patrolled from June Bank Holiday weekend

Lifeguard patrols are to commence on Cork beaches thanks to Cork County Council's Beach Lifeguard Service The lifeguards will be on duty for the entire June Bank Holiday weekend, but emphasized that they will not be working from June 8 - 11.

Full time patrolling will begin on June 12.

The supervised beaches include Foutainstown, Youghal Front strand, Claycastle and Redbarn. Garryvoe, Inchydoney east and west, Owenahincha, The Warren, Tragumna, Barleycove, Garretstown and Garrylucas. The lifeguards will be full time until September.

In September, they will be part-time for the first two weekends until September 12.

Outlining basic safety information on the Cork County Council lifeguard Facebook page the team reminded the public to swim between the red and yellow flags and do not swim between red flags.

The team also emphasized that Black and chequered flags, were for surfing only and Inflatables not advised.

For further information log onto their Facebook page: ‘Cork Co Co Beachguards’.