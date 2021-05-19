Wed, 19 May, 2021 - 13:00

Pfizer to start production of Covid vaccine in Ireland

 A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, which will be produced in Ireland from later this year

AN investment of $40 million will be made in a Pfizer production facility in Ireland for the production of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.

The company is making the investment to strengthen the supply chain of the vaccine.

The plant at Grange Castle in Dublin will be used to contribute to the worldwide supply of the vaccine, with 75 new jobs being created there.

According to the company, the mRNA drug substance in the vaccine will be produced at the Grange Castle plant from the end of this year.

“This is a very significant moment for Ireland and for our Grange Castle site. We are immensely proud to be able to play a part in manufacturing Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Paul Duffy, VP, Pfizer Global Supply. “Since last year, Pfizer in partnership with BioNTech has worked tirelessly to expedite the development, approval and scale-up of our COVID-19 vaccine. The company has continually expanded manufacturing capability and external partnerships to deliver increased doses to the world to help defeat this devastating pandemic.”

