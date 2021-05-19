Wed, 19 May, 2021 - 09:44

Jail and driving ban for motorist who drove car at man in Cork, breaking the victim’s leg

Now Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin has imposed a one-year sentence on the accused and banned him from driving for a period of seven years.

Liam Heylin

A MOTORIST who blamed another man for smashing his windscreen drove his car directly at the other man — knocking him down and breaking his leg.

Detective Sergeant Kieran O’Sullivan said the driver then jumped out of the car and kicked the injured man on the ground.

The driver of the car recently pleaded guilty to the charge of assault causing harm to the other man and failing to remain at the scene of the incident, which occurred back on September 11, 2016.

Det Sgt O’Sullivan said the defendant — Patrick O’Donoghue of 11 Millbrook Close, Glanmire — fled to England after it happened.

He was found in Cork earlier this month and arrested. He was brought before Cork Circuit Criminal Court for sentencing.

Det Sgt O’Sullivan said a number of people got out of the defendant’s car outside a public house — the Fob & Gill in Mayfield — on the night in question and the defendant’s windscreen was broken.

The detective said there were a number of people outside the car but the driver believed that the person who damaged his car was the injured party, so he drove directly at him, knocking him down and then got out of his car and kicked him on the ground.

The injured party was aged 28 at the time.

Compensation was offered by the defendant but the judge refused to direct compensation to the injured party saying that the defendant’s partner and children would have greater need of the money.

