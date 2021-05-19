Wed, 19 May, 2021 - 08:48

Busy morning on Cork roads as easing of restrictions leads to return of traffic 

The ongoing easing of restrictions is leading to a return to busier roads around Cork, with delays reported in a number of areas this morning. 

On city commutes routes, AA Roadwatch reports traffic is busy on the N40 eastbound and M8 southbound towards the Dunkettle Interchange.

It is also slow on routes around Douglas, especially coming in on Douglas West. Further inbound, it is understood to be slow on the South Douglas Rd towards the Curragh Road junction. 

Traffic is slowing on the South Link Road inbound heading towards Albert Street 

The Model Farm Rd inbound heading for Dennehy's Cross is also busy while there are delays reported on the N28 southbound towards the Shannonpark roundabout, just north of Carrigaline.

County roads busy 

In Midleton, AA Roadwatch reports it is slow towards the Lake View roundabout on the N25 westbound and both ways on the Ballinacurra Rd (R630). 

Elsewhere on the N25, there are still some westbound delays into Castlemartyr.

In Mallow, traffic on the N72 is slow towards works near the turn-off for Spa Springs. It is also slow coming into the town on the N72 Navigation Rd towards the roundabout at the N20.

Traffic is slow on the N22 both ways towards works between Ballyvourney and Macroom.

‘Devastating’ Aer Lingus layoffs at Cork Airport will hit region 'badly'

