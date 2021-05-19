Wed, 19 May, 2021 - 08:21

Vaccine registration opens today to ages 45 to 49: Here is what you need to know 

Vaccine registration opens today to ages 45 to 49: Here is what you need to know 

Those aged 49 will be able to register to receive the vaccine from this morning.

COVID-19 vaccine registration will open today for people aged between 45 and 49 years old.

Those aged 49 will be able to register to receive the vaccine from this morning.

Registration will be available for people aged 48 on Thursday, for those aged 47 on Friday, for people aged 46 on Saturday and for those aged 45 on Sunday.

People can register for the vaccine online at vaccine.hse.ie or by calling 1850 241850 or 01 24087870.

To register online people will need:

A mobile phone number;

An email address;

Their PPS number;

Their Eircode.

Wait for text message 

Once registered, people will receive details of their vaccination appointment by text message three to seven days before their appointment,

Yesterday, Stephen Donnelly, the health minister, said that vaccinations are continuing for those aged between 50 and 69 years.

He said that “really good progress” was being made in the vaccination programme, with over 2.1m doses already administered throughout the State.

Read More

Majority of Covid tests at Rathcormac school are negative, says Board of Management

More in this section

Cork city becoming a 'no-go' area due to anti-social behaviour, Seanad is told Cork city becoming a 'no-go' area due to anti-social behaviour, Seanad is told
'His words meant so much to me': Cork man gets inked with Adam King's virtual hug 'His words meant so much to me': Cork man gets inked with Adam King's virtual hug
Coronavirus - Wed Apr 15, 2020 Covid-19 latest: 358 additional cases confirmed 
coronaviruscork health
Hospitality Sector Industry In Crisis Economic Effects Outdoor Diners

Cork city posts second-highest number of Covid breach fines

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes
Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it
Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY