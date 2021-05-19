Vaccine registration opens today to ages 45 to 49: Here is what you need to know 

COVID-19 vaccine registration will open today for people aged between 45 and 49 years old.

Those aged 49 will be able to register to receive the vaccine from this morning.

Registration will be available for people aged 48 on Thursday, for those aged 47 on Friday, for people aged 46 on Saturday and for those aged 45 on Sunday.

People can register for the vaccine online at vaccine.hse.ie or by calling 1850 241850 or 01 24087870.

To register online people will need:

A mobile phone number;

An email address;

Their PPS number;

Their Eircode.

Wait for text message

Once registered, people will receive details of their vaccination appointment by text message three to seven days before their appointment,

Yesterday, Stephen Donnelly, the health minister, said that vaccinations are continuing for those aged between 50 and 69 years.

He said that “really good progress” was being made in the vaccination programme, with over 2.1m doses already administered throughout the State.