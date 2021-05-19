‘Devastating’ Aer Lingus layoffs at Cork Airport will hit region 'badly'

Aer Lingus yesterday confirmed that 198 cabin crew and ground staff in its Cork base are to be laid off for two months as the airline announced the closure of its base at Cork airport from September until November. The airline also announced the permanent closure of its cabin crew base at Shannon airport.
There are approximately 60 ground staff and 138 cabin crew in the Cork base who will be laid off from early September until late November.
Following the announcement, Sinn Féin TD for Cork South-Central, Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire criticised the lack of action by the Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan, and called on him to engage with Aer Lingus immediately to try and “save as many jobs as possible”.
In a statement, Aer Lingus confirmed to staff that the airline will emerge smaller from the pandemic, and that there will be a requirement for redundancies.
They warned that there is potential for more layoffs.