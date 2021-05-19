Cork city posts second-highest number of Covid breach fines

CORK city had the second-highest number of fines imposed for breaches of Covid-19 restrictions since January.

According to a new report issued by the Policing Authority on policing during the pandemic, there were 2,115 fines imposed by gardaí in Cork city, second to Dublin Metropolitan Region (north) with 2,314 fines.

There were 554 fines handed out in Cork West and 769 in Cork North.

The report also highlighted that while the highest number of times gardaí have reported using their powers since April 8 was in Dublin, the next highest were Galway, Cork City and Donegal.

In acknowledging the phased reopening of society in the foreword of the report, PA chairman Bob Collins said: “The gradual pace of reopening society is a measure of the caution that is still required, a caution that is echoed in other countries. There are some, however, who appear to have felt free to throw that caution to the winds. Large crowds are assembling in some public places, with scant regard for local residents who are discommoded as a result.

"Some wedding celebrations do not adhere to the regulation limits. For the vast majority who make every effort, however difficult, to respect the limits and seek to protect themselves and their neighbours, this is, at its mildest, discouraging.”

He added: “The Garda Síochána cannot deal with all these events on their own. They cannot be everywhere simultaneously. The engagement by other public authorities in dealing with some of these issues is very welcome.

"This is not to preach or to patronise but gratuitous ignoring of law and regulatory frameworks is not without consequence for the community. And there may be public policy issues for future consideration.” He said it was striking that 53% of fines issued by gardaí were to people in the 18 to 25 years age group.

He continued: “According to the Central Statistics Office’s 2020 population estimate, that group represents 9.9% of the population.

"Moreover, 74% of the fines issued were to males. That would suggest that just short of 40% of all such fines were to young men - a group that represents 4.8% of the population.”