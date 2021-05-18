Tue, 18 May, 2021 - 17:47

'His words meant so much to me': Cork man gets inked with Adam King's virtual hug

'His words meant so much to me': Cork man gets inked with Adam King's virtual hug

Pictured in March, Adam King and his father David pictured before The Late Late Show for a special segment on RTÉ Toy Show Appeal. A Cork man has gotten a tattoo of Adam King's virtual hug as a permanent reminder of the positive message. Picture: Andrees Poveda

Amy Nolan

A Cork man has gotten a tattoo of Adam King's virtual hug as a permanent reminder of the positive message. 

Cian Power took to Twitter yesterday to share a snap of his new ink, done at Art Lab on Patrick's Quay. 

"Since the Toy Show, this has given me a lot of strength and I will never take a hug with a loved for granted again after this pandemic," he said. 

Aspiring CapCom from Cork, six-year-old Adam King, first stole the hearts of the nation when he appeared on The Late Late Toy Show in November. 

"During the second lockdown and even still now, I think a lot of people had a bit of dread, a lot of long nights… and then I remember watching the Toy Show which I do every year and Adam was on the TV,’ Mr Power told Ryan Tubridy on RTÉ Radio One this morning.

Mr Power said Adam's message of hope and love really resonated with him.

"His words meant so much to me," he said.

Mr Power, who said he works in a university and at times meets with some of "the smartest people in the world" said Adam was "by far the wisest and probably most grounded" person he had ever heard speak. 

Adam King's Toy Show appearance named as Best Moment of 2020

