'His words meant so much to me': Cork man gets inked with Adam King's virtual hug

A Cork man has gotten a tattoo of Adam King's virtual hug as a permanent reminder of the positive message.

Cian Power took to Twitter yesterday to share a snap of his new ink, done at Art Lab on Patrick's Quay.

"Since the Toy Show, this has given me a lot of strength and I will never take a hug with a loved for granted again after this pandemic," he said.

Since the Toy Show, this has given me a alot of strength and I will never take a hug with a loved for granted again after this pandemic. Its here to remind me always of @AdventuresWAD . pic.twitter.com/WE935dad25 — Cian (he/him) (@CiandePaor) May 17, 2021

Aspiring CapCom from Cork, six-year-old Adam King, first stole the hearts of the nation when he appeared on The Late Late Toy Show in November.

"During the second lockdown and even still now, I think a lot of people had a bit of dread, a lot of long nights… and then I remember watching the Toy Show which I do every year and Adam was on the TV,’ Mr Power told Ryan Tubridy on RTÉ Radio One this morning.

Mr Power said Adam's message of hope and love really resonated with him.

"His words meant so much to me," he said.

Mr Power, who said he works in a university and at times meets with some of "the smartest people in the world" said Adam was "by far the wisest and probably most grounded" person he had ever heard speak.