Covid-19 latest: 358 additional cases confirmed 

THE Department of Health has today confirmed 358 additional cases of Covid-19.

However, the Department has reminded the public that the number of cases may change due to further data validation.

Due to the current disruption of the HSE IT system, the updates to the GeoHive Covid-19 Hub are also impacted and have been paused until further notice.

There are currently 102 Covid-19 patients in hospital, of which 39 are in ICU.

As of 11 May, 1,922,913 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine administered in Ireland.

A total of 1,408,105 people have received their first dose while 514,808 people have received their second dose.