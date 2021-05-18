Former Lord Mayor of Cork who was an ‘inspiration to many people’ is laid to rest

Former Lord Mayor of Cork, Tim Falvey was remembered as an inspirational figure at his funeral today and someone who created an “amazing, colourful tapestry” over his 87 years of life.

Mr Falvey passed away on Saturday just months after his wife Abina.

He died peacefully at his home in Clogheen.

His funeral mass, at the Church of the Ascension in Gurranabraher, was held in accordance with Government Covid-19 guidelines, which limits attendance to 50 people.

The service was also live-streamed.

Lord Mayor Cllr Joe Kavanagh paid tribute to Mr Falvey at the funeral describing him as a “dedicated family man” whose devotion and love of his family was “unparalleled”.

Mr Kavanagh lauded Mr Falvey’s entrepreneurial spirit and said he “wore many hats” in life.

Mr Falvey was a well-known entrepreneur on the northside of Cork city for over 50 years and served as a city councillor for more than two decades.

“He represented his North West Ward community with passion and was to leave behind an amazing legacy.

“As Lord Mayor of Cork, I would like to thank Tim for his public service, for his dedication, for his work to make his community and his native city the best it could possibly be.

“Tim proudly wore the chain of office that I wear here today when he served as this great city’s first citizen from 1994-1995.

“I know that Tim was immensely proud to serve as Lord Mayor of Cork,” Mr Kavanagh said.

Mr Falvey was also a Director at the Port of Cork for several years.

Symbols of Mr Falvey’s interests, loves and passions in life were brought to the altar today.

These included a family photo and a photo of his late wife.

On behalf of the family, one of their sons, well-known mountaineer Pat Falvey, delivered the eulogy and said the couple were “inseparable in life”.

“They surely are united now in heaven. They were the most caring couple you could find.

“They had each other’s backs throughout their lives and thought the world of each other,” he continued.

Tim and Bina Falvey.

He also spoke of his father’s unwavering faith.

“Our dad had great faith in the afterlife and believed that the rewards of living a life of service to your family, friends, community and country would be rewarded in heaven.” Tim Falvey was born in 1934 and began working at the age of nine to help the family.

He left school at 13 to take up the family trade as a mason.

“Times were hard back then in Cork and it was a grim place indeed to grow up.

“His family was dirt poor,” Pat said.

“Dad’s dream was to build a house for his parents by the time he was 18 so that they would have a comfortable life. He fulfilled his promise to his mother to build a large private house.”

Speaking today, Pat said the family are humbled by the thousands of condolences that they have received from all over the world.

“Dad was an inspiration to many people and a gentle and astute guider under various circumstances," he said.

“He had many successes and failures but always saw the mistakes as a learning experience forming the tapestry of life and what an amazing, colourful tapestry he had in his 87 years.”

Tim is survived by his sons, Pat, Richard, Paul and Barry and his daughters Majella and Abina, four of his brothers, Jimmy, Humphrey, Denis, Martin, sons-in-law and daughters-in-law, his 15 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.