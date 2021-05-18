Gardaí appealing for help in tracing missing Cork man

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 32-year-old Brian Sarsfield who has been missing from his home in Frankfield, since May 16.

Brian was last seen when he left home at 6pm on Sunday evening.

He is described as being 6’ 3” in height, of medium build, with brown eyes and has a ginger beard and is bald.

When last seen Brian was wearing a black jumper, blue jeans, a grey raincoat and black runners.

Gardaí and Brian's family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Togher Garda station on (021) 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station