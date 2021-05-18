Tue, 18 May, 2021 - 11:57

Another thunderstorm warning issued for Cork

A status yellow thunderstorm warning is in place for a number of counties including Cork this afternoon.Image: iStock.

A status yellow thunderstorm warning is in place for a number of counties including Cork this afternoon.

Carlow, Dublin, Kilkenny, Louth, Meath, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, and Waterford can all expect thundery showers with the risk of lightning and local hail.

The weather warning comes into effect at 2pm and will remain in place until 8pm this evening.

