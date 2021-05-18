Tue, 18 May, 2021 - 11:31

Majority of Covid tests at Rathcormac school are negative, says Board of Management

Majority of Covid tests at Rathcormac school are negative, says Board of Management

Remote learning has returned for some pupils at Scoil Bhride in Rathcormac, as well as for Leaving Certificate students in Fermoy.

Ann Murphy

THE Board of Management of a Rathcormac school hit by a Covid-19 has advised parents that the “outstanding majority of tests” carried out at the school are negative.

The board of Scoil Bhride met last night to review the outbreak at the school, which emerged last week.

In correspondence to parents following the meeting, the board said: “As per public health advice, the school continues to remain open to receive pupils. While we have positive cases in pupils and staff, the outstanding majority of tests carried out are negative.” It continued: “At present, we have 4 classes restricting their movements as well as pods from three other classes.” Remote learning is being provided to pupils who are required to restrict their movements.

The correspondence continued: “While the school will remain open to receive all other pupils, we do understand that some families may decide to keep children at home from school due to the current situation. Each morning on Seesaw/Google Classroom, class teachers will post a list of work that will be covered in school that day.” The letter appealed to parents to be “extremely vigilant” for symptoms of Covid-19 and to contact their GPs for further guidance.

Daily updates are to be given to parents, with a meeting of the board scheduled to take place on Friday for a further review of the situation.” Leaving Certificate students in secondary schools in Fermoy are also returning to online learning this week.

There have been one confirmed case each at Loreto and the nearby St Colman’s College, while Coláiste an Chraoibhín has also been affected.

More in this section

Cyber Technology Security Protection Screen, Advanced Cloud Data Security System, Futuristic Technology Background, 3d Rendering Justice Minister 'not aware' of data linked to HSE cyber attack leaking online
Scenic snapper sought for West Cork Insta account Scenic snapper sought for West Cork Insta account
Cork City Gardaí arrest speeding driver for driving under the influence Cork City Gardaí arrest speeding driver for driving under the influence
#covid-19
Open black umbrella in wet weather. Autumn rain. Deep sorrow. Wet umbrella against backdrop of street. Sad mood. Raining in city

Another thunderstorm warning issued for Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it
Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come
Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY