Tue, 18 May, 2021 - 11:00

Scenic snapper sought for West Cork Insta account

Scenic snapper sought for West Cork Insta account

The Discover Schull Instagram account has almost 4,000 followers and boasts scenic snaps of Schull and the Mizen Peninsula, highlighting what it is like to live, work and play in this part of the world. Picture: Andy Gibson.

Roisin Burke

A West Cork appreciation page is seeing a new creative director to showcase the beauty and magic of the rural coastal town of Schull.

The volunteer position has become available as the administrator for the past six years has decided to step down.

Read More

Cork City Gardaí arrest speeding driver for driving under the influence

The Discover Schull Instagram account has almost 4,000 followers and boasts scenic snaps of Schull and the Mizen Peninsula, highlighting what it is like to live, work and play in this part of the world.

Anyone interested in the snap-happy artistic role can contact Julia through the DiscoverSchull Instagram account or the Love Schull Facebook page for more information.

More in this section

Cork City Gardaí arrest speeding driver for driving under the influence Cork City Gardaí arrest speeding driver for driving under the influence
120 jobs announced by Cork consultancy firm 120 jobs announced by Cork consultancy firm
Fire crews move fast to contain blaze at Cork hospital Fire crews move fast to contain blaze at Cork hospital
Cyber Technology Security Protection Screen, Advanced Cloud Data Security System, Futuristic Technology Background, 3d Rendering

Justice Minister 'not aware' of data linked to HSE cyber attack leaking online

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Birthday tradition Diabetes and kids' parties: You can have your cake and eat it
Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come Protecting your livestock for the seasons to come
Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow Cushion the blow of sleep problems with a Reflex Pillow

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY