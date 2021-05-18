Scenic snapper sought for West Cork Insta account

A West Cork appreciation page is seeing a new creative director to showcase the beauty and magic of the rural coastal town of Schull.

The volunteer position has become available as the administrator for the past six years has decided to step down.

The Discover Schull Instagram account has almost 4,000 followers and boasts scenic snaps of Schull and the Mizen Peninsula, highlighting what it is like to live, work and play in this part of the world.

Anyone interested in the snap-happy artistic role can contact Julia through the DiscoverSchull Instagram account or the Love Schull Facebook page for more information.