Cork City Gardaí arrest speeding driver for driving under the influence

A driver was arrested for suspected driving while under the influence in Cork city after speeding past a marked patrol car.
Gardaí said they stopped the car after it drove at high speed in front of a patrol car.
The Gardaí also said the driver had been completely unaware of the Garda car.
The officers stopped the car and carried out a roadside drug test and the driver was arrested for suspected driving whilst under the influence.
A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).