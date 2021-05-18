Tue, 18 May, 2021 - 10:49

Cork City Gardaí arrest speeding driver for driving under the influence

Gardaí said they stopped the car after it drove at high speed in front of a patrol car. Picture Denis Minihane.

Roisin Burke

A driver was arrested for suspected driving while under the influence in Cork city after speeding past a marked patrol car.

Gardaí said they stopped the car after it drove at high speed in front of a patrol car.

The Gardaí also said the driver had been completely unaware of the Garda car.

The officers stopped the car and carried out a roadside drug test and the driver was arrested for suspected driving whilst under the influence.

A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

