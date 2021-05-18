Additional parklets to be provided in Cork city

FOLLOWING the success of other parklets in the city and as part of the ‘Reimagining Cork’ programme, Cork City Council is looking to provide up to six new parklets in the greater metropolitan area.

The council will soon be seeking applications from prospective ‘parklet partners’ who will maintain these new amenities.

Parklets convert a few on-street parking spaces into public open space and are a cost-effective way to create more vibrant streets, promote economic vitality, and provide an inviting green space for residents and passers-by to sit, relax, and interact.

Areas eligible and particularly encouraged to apply include all suburbs of Cork city and the RAPID designated areas of the city.

Business owners, institutions, neighbourhood organisations, and other community-based groups are eligible to apply to be a parklet partner.

The first parklet in the city was opened on Douglas Street in the summer of 2019.

Cork City Council has said the new parklets will be similar to the current parklets on Douglas Street and South Mall and will incorporate seating and pollinator planting.

The council will fund and install the new parklets but the parklet partner will be responsible for the day-to-day upkeep of the parklet and planting.

The parklet can be used by customers if it is associated with a business, but it must be available for public use.

Parklets will initially be in place for one year.

After a year, they will be evaluated to consider whether they should be kept in place for another year, replaced with more permanent seating, or moved to a new location.

Those interested in applying to become a parklet partner are asked to complete and submit the parklet partner application, which will be available on www.corkcity.ie by 5pm on Friday June 4, 2021.