Some Cork Leaving Certs return to online classes amid concerns about growing Covid numbers

There has been one confirmed case each at Loreto and the nearby St Colman’s College secondary schools, while Coláiste an Chraoibhín has also been affected.
The development follows a number of cases at Scoil Bhríde in Rathcormac, where there are cases at every class level and among staff.
There have been three confirmed cases in Scoil Náisiúnta an Chroí Naofa primary school in Glounthaune.
There has also been one confirmed case each at Watergrasshill NS and Scoil an Athar Tadhg in Carrignavar.
Sports training has been cancelled at St Colman’s College, while similar measures have been put in place at Bride Rovers juvenile GAA club. Watergrasshill GAA club has also cancelled training.
In a statement toyesterday evening, Watergrasshill GAA said: “We just took a decision today to cancel all trainings for the next week. It wasn’t forced on us or asked of us, we just took a proactive approach based on a reported possible increase in positive cases.