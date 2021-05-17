Covid-19 latest: 360 new cases confirmed

There have been 360 new cases of Covid-19 as of midnight last night, the Department of Health has confirmed.

In a Tweet this evening, the Department also confirmed that daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.

The daily number of Covid-19 related deaths as well as cases by county, and up to date vaccination figures are being disrupted by the ongoing impact of last week’s cyber attack.

There are currently 110 Covid patients in hospital, 42 of which are in ICU.

In relation to the vaccine roll out, as of May 11, there have been 1,922,913 doses of Covid-19 vaccine administered in Ireland.

Of these doses, 1,408,105 people have received their first dose and 514,808 people have received their second dose.