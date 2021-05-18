Cyber attack: Cork mother of girl who had kidney and liver transplant worries if medical appointment will go-ahead

SHOCKWAVES from the HSE cyber attack continue to ripple through the country, as families anxiously await news about the fate of medically vulnerable loved ones.

Kim Murphy’s 11-year-old daughter Lexi, who received a double kidney and liver transplant at age six, is waiting to see if a nuclear medicine appointment, to monitor the progress of her transplant, will still go ahead next week.

Both the FBI and the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) will assist in an investigation into what is being dubbed the worst cyberattack the State has ever seen.

The ransomware attack on the HSE’s servers led to the health service’s system shutting down.

A Russian-based cyber gang known as Wizard Spider is thought to be behind the attack that saw HSE servers compromised weeks before the hack was identified.

Ms Murphy, from Commons Road, Cork, voiced her outrage at those behind the attack.

“It makes me physically sick to think that there are people out there who would do this for money,” she said.

“It’s frightening they were even able to do it.

“I still can’t believe that somebody thought that upsetting a whole country of sick people was the solution to their problems.”

Despite the potential for the leaking of personal information, Kim said their main concern is maintaining appointments.

“Until something like that is leaked, we are not going to see the real impact,” she said.

“It’s not until it’s in black and white that it really hits home. You would hope that this wouldn’t happen, but people’s main concern at the moment is just to get back to appointments.

“All we can do is deal with one problem at a time. When the worst happens we will deal with it, but the hope is that it will be resolved before things escalate.”

Kim said she hoped that the HSE doesn’t bow to pressure and pay a ransom.

“I can see the benefit of getting the ransom paid and having it over and done with. However, if this happens, there is a chance we could find ourselves in the same position in a year’s time.

“I wouldn’t like to be the person making that decision.”