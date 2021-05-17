UCC to sell limited edition pieces of flooring from former landmark on-campus bar

University College Cork (UCC) will soon be selling limited-edition frames containing a piece of the original flooring from a former landmark bar on its historic campus.

JP Quinn from UCC Visitors' Centre took to Twitter today to announce the news that the fragments of flooring from the former Old Bar will be on sale from next month.

Mr Quinn said that there will be an "extremely limited" number of frames available.

Very shortly we will be releasing limited edition frames of the .@UCC Old Bar floor. Extremely limited and a nice bit of history for .@UCCAlumDevel. — JP Quinn (@jpquinn78) May 17, 2021

He added that they would be "a nice bit of history" for alumni who remember the bar when it was open.

Replying to one individual, Mr Quinn said the frames will be on sale from the start of June and will cost €40.

The Old Bar operated for more than 30 years before its closure.

"UCC College Bar was in operation for over thirty years and was the source of many a great night of music, society events and thought of fondly by many generations of UCC students and graduates," the description in the frame reads.

"While the bar is no more its renovation includes provisions for sensory rooms, respite rooms and eating spaces as well as an open 'calm space' for students.

"This display holds a piece of the original Old Bar floorboards which was salvaged during the restoration project."