Man given suspended sentence for assault causing harm to Mallow man

A Mallow man was punched in the face by another man when he was using a waste facility in the area and now the assailant has been given an 18-month suspended jail term.

Thomas O'Brien of 17 Powerscourt, Mallow, County Cork, was sentenced by Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin for the assault.

Garda Jack O’Sullivan testified at Cork Circuit Criminal Court about the background to the incident.

Thomas O’Brien pleaded guilty to a charge of assault causing harm to Connie Ryan on February 21 2020 at Munster Waste Management, Spa Road, Mallow.

Garda O’Sullivan said the injured party had a considerable amount of blood around his face after the assault.

“He had been dumping at the facility when Thomas O’Brien hit him in the face.

“They were previously known to each other. Two independent witnesses saw the assault taking place. Thomas O’Brien was arrested for assault causing harm to Mr Ryan. He made full admissions to assaulting Connie Ryan.

“He stated that previous to this there were a few incidents between them,” Garda O’Sullivan said.

The injured party was taken to Mercy University Hospital for treatment.

Garda O’Sullivan said, “Thomas O’Brien is 41 years old. He resides in Mallow. He is unemployed and has issues with alcohol.”

O’Brien had 75 previous convictions including 33 for public order offences, and four for assault but none for assault causing harm.

Emmet Boyle, defence barrister, said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed that the case could have been dealt with summarily at the district court but that the district judge refused to accept jurisdiction.

Mr Boyle acknowledged the defendant’s previous convictions but said the most recent one occurred 15 years ago.

The defence barrister said O’Brien now keeps to himself and had not been involved in any further incident with the injured party.