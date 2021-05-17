Significant delays reported at Covid-testing centre in Cork, work underway to reduce wait times

Health authorities are working to reduce waiting times for Covid-19 testing at the North Lee test centre on the Old Mallow Road after reports that some people were facing delays of up to two hours to be tested.

With referrals for Covid-19 testing affected following the cyber-attack on the HSE last Friday, the HSE has advised anyone who has symptoms of the virus or who has been told by Public Health that they are a close contact to attend their closest test centre for a walk-in test.

In Cork, two centres have been accepting walk-ins; the centre on the Old Mallow Road, and the Covid-19 testing centre in Dunmanway.

The centre in the city usually operates by appointment only.

Those presenting at the North Lee test centre have experienced significant waiting times today and a spokesperson for Cork Kerry Community Healthcare said that they were doing everything to reduce wait times there including deploying additional staff to the centre.

“We wish to thank the public for their patience as we work to clear delays for Covid-19 tests at the North Lee test centre on the Old Mallow Road.

“We are doing everything possible to reduce the wait time there and are absolutely prioritising those with symptoms or those who have been advised to attend for testing by their GP or the Department of Public Health.

“We thank the staff who have redeployed there at short notice to assist with both testing and with admin including with the registering of those who need testing. This registration process is currently a manual one due to the ongoing IT issues we are facing,” the spokesperson said.

They added: “We are grateful to the public for their patience and for helping us to protect testing capacity today for people who have Covid-19 symptoms or who have been told to get a test by their GP or the Dept of Public Health.

“It is more important than ever that anyone waiting for the result of a test for these reasons continues to self-isolate or to restrict movements as appropriate.”

People attending for testing are being reminded to bring a photo ID; a mobile phone number for receiving their results and to wear a face mask to the centre.